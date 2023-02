Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 54 vacancies

Applications are invited for 54 vacant positions in Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 54 vacant posts of Performance Analysts and High Performance Analysts.

Name of post : Performance Analyst

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

Strength & Conditioning Experts : 7

Essential Qualification : Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/specialization.

Name of post : High Performance Analyst

No. of posts : 47

Discipline wise vacancies :

Strength & Conditioning Experts : 27

Physiologist : 8

Psychologist : 1

Biomechanics : 10

Biochemist : 1

Essential Qualification :

Strength & Conditioning Expert : Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/specialization.

Physiologist : Bachelors’ degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/ Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Psychologist : Bachelors’ degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Biomechanics : Bachelors ‘ Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution.

Biochemist : Bachelors’ Degree in Biochemistry/Chemistry with Biochemistry /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Essential Experience : 5 years of experience in relevant field

OR

3 years of experience with Masters in relevant field

OR

PhD in relevant field

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs/ up to 5 PM of March 7, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here