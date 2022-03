New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee on Sunday reposed faith in interim party chief Sonia Gandhi after its marathon meeting to discuss the outcome of the Assembly polls of the five states.

The meeting authorized her to undertake “necessary and comprehensive” organisational changes.

Earlier in the meeting, Gandhi offered to “step back” from her role but the party’s highest decision authority did not accept it.



Sources said she indicated that she may step back if the CWC wants but the CWC did not endorse it.



The CWC reposed faith in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and every single member said that she should continue till organisational elections.



Party chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said: “The deliberations of the CWC is not open and many people spoke but the CWC statement is the final conclusion of the meeting.”



The discussion also centred on the strengthening of the party and it was decided to hold a brainstorming session soon.



All the state Incharges reported to the CWC about the results and CWC members analysed the outcome. “It was sincere discussion,” said party General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal.



The party accepted the election results and resolved to fight the BJP under Sonia Gandhi’s leadership.