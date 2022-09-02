Aravalli: At least six persons were killed while seven were left injured after a car ran over pilgrims in the Malpur area of Gujarat’s Aravalli district.

They were hit by a car while they were walking toward the Ambaji temple in the nearby Banaskantha district.

The police informed that the driver of the vehicle had lost control and ran over the pilgrims.

All the victims were rushed to the Modasa Hospital.

Following this, the Chief Minister expressing condolences announced a compensation of Rs lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for each of those who died.

He also announced Rs 50,000 for the ones injured.

All necessary medical attention has been asked to be arranged for the ones injured.