MUMBAI: At least 31 patients at a government hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra have mysteriously died in the past 24 hours.

Among the 31 dead, 16 are infants.

The deaths have been reported from Dr Shankarrao Chavan government medical college hospital.

Meanwhile, with the death toll on the rise, the Maharashtra government has formed an inquiry committee to probe the incident.

Moreover, a cabinet meeting has also been called by the Maharashtra government to discuss on the shocking deaths.

The deaths have triggered a massive political storm with the opposition parties slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The opposition parties have questioned PM Narendra Modi’s ‘silence’ on the matter.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has demanded a thorough investigation in the incident.

Kharge said: “It is said that these patients died due to lack of medicines and treatment. A similar incident took place in a government hospital in Thane in August 2023 in which 18 patients lost their lives.”

“We demand a thorough investigation so that the culprits of this negligence are given strict punishment by the judiciary,” he added.