Bengaluru: At least seven women were killed while 11 were left injured in a head-on collision between a truck and an auto-rickshaw at Bidar in Karnataka.

All of the deceased were identified to be labourers.

They were on their way back home when the incident took place.

As per reports, the truck rammed into the auto-rickshaw near Bemalakheda government school in Bidar.

The deceased were identified as Parvathi, 40, Prabhavathi, 36, Gundamma, 60, Yadamma, 40, Jaggamma, 34, Ishwaramma, 55, and Rukmini Bai, 60.

The injured people include the drivers of the two vehicles. Two of them are in critical condition.

The police following this initiated an investigation and a case has been registered.