New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted five-day interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in connection with a case registered in Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh for allegedly calling three Hindu right-wing leaders “hatemongers”; but he will remain in jail for now as there’s no bail yet in a case in Delhi.

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshari issued notice on Zubair’s plea and listed it for further hearing before a regular bench.

It clarified that its interim bail order is with respect to the FIR lodged in Sitapur and has nothing to do with a case registered against him in Delhi.

The bench restrained Zubair from posting anything on Twitter with regard to the case and asked him not to leave the jurisdiction of Delhi.

Mohammed Zubair was first arrested on June 27 by the Delhi police over a four-year-old tweet that carried a screenshot from a Hindi film released in 1983.

The arrest came days after he had flagged a video of now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s provocative remarks on Prophet Mohammed on a TV show.

Then he was taken to Sitapur, where the case over the “hatemongers” tweet was registered.