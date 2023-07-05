MUMBAI: Rebel leaders and MLAs of the Shiv Sena party, who joined chief minister Eknath Shinde to form a government in Maharashtra, by allying with the BJP, after breaking ties with the Congress and NCP, may return to the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

This was claimed by senior BJP leader and former union minister Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday (July 05) evening.

He said the rebel Shiv Sena leaders may return to the to Uddhav Thackeray faction because of being ‘side-lined’ by the BJP and PM Narendra Modi.

“I am Mumbai and I hear the Shiv Sena rebels may return to Uddhav Thakre, because of disgust at Modi wooing NCP and side-lining them after using them earlier,” Swamy tweeted.

This statement from Subramanian Swamy came at a time when Maharashtra is going through a phase of political turmoil.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is leading a coup in NCP by breaking away from the Sharad Pawar-led faction.

He has informed the election commission that he has been elected national president of the party “through a resolution dated June 30, 2023 signed by an overwhelming majority” of members of NCP.

Pawar, who joined the BJP-Shiv Sena Maharashtra government last week as deputy CM, said that he wants to be the “chief minister someday”.