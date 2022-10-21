THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rape-accused Kerala Congress MLA Eldose P Kunnapillil has been granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court in Thiruvananthapuram.

A woman had filed a rape and assault case against Kerala Congress MLA Kunnapillil.

The MLA was evading arrest for over a week after the police in Kerala registered a case based on the complaint filed by the woman.

Delay by the police in initiating action against the Kerala Congress MLA has triggered severe criticisms.

The court granted anticipatory bail and directed the MLA to appear before the police by Saturday.

Even as the MLA was learnt to have told the Congress state leadership that it was a fake allegation, there was pressure on the leadership to take action against him.

Kunnapillil represents Perumbavoor constituency in Ernakulam district.