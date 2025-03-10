Guwahati: Parliament saw significant developments across both houses on Monday, with debates on various important bills and issues concerning public welfare.

In the Rajya Sabha, proceedings resumed with the Finance Minister laying the Manipur Budget on the table of the House.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which aims to address and improve various aspects of the Indian railway system, including safety and efficiency.

Congress MP Vivek Tankha raised several critical issues in the Rajya Sabha, starting with concerns over the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2025, which claimed the lives of 18 people.

Tankha questioned whether such incidents would continue to occur, especially during the festival season. He also reminded the House that previous Railway Ministers had resigned following similar accidents, urging the government to take stronger preventive measures.

In addition, Tankha expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of the Railways Budget. He noted how the excitement surrounding the Railways Budget, once a major event, has waned due to a lack of updates and transparency.

Tankha attributed this shift to the ministerial-driven approach under Vaishnaw, calling for greater political openness in the ministry to revive public interest.

Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Muhammed Hamduilah Sayeed highlighted the importance of improving transportation infrastructure for business growth.

Representing Lakshadweep, Sayeed stressed the need for convenient modes of transportation to enhance trade and commercial activities.

He spoke in favor of the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, which seeks to regulate the carriage of goods between ports in India and internationally, replacing outdated laws from 1856 and 1925.

Sayeed also called for the reopening of Beypore port, currently shut down, to further facilitate business activities in the region.

The Lok Sabha began discussions on the Bills of Lading Bill, 2024, and considered procedural matters under Rule 377.