New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday appointed Rajiv Kumar, the current Election Commissioner, as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Kumar will take charge on May 15 from CEC Sushil Chandra, who is due to retire.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar,” said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Kumar was born on February 19, 1960. He has academic degrees in B.SC, LL.B, PGDM and MA Public Policy.

An officer of the Indian Administrative Service of Bihar/Jharkhand cadre 1984 batch, Kumar superannuated from the IAS in February 2020.

He then took charge as Chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) in April 2020 and joined the ECI as an Election Commissioner on September 1, 2020.