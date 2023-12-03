Guwahati: All eyes are on Rajasthan as the state prepares to count the votes for its 200-member Legislative Assembly today from 8 a.m.

Polling for 199 of the 200 seats took place on November 25, with an impressive turnout of approximately 75.45% of eligible voters.

The incumbent Congress party, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is seeking a second term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is determined to oust the grand old party in a state that has a history of voting out the incumbent every 25 years.

Exit polls suggest a neck-and-neck race between the BJP and the Congress, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish.

The outcome of the election will have significant implications for the political careers of two key figures: Gehlot, 72, who has defied internal party pressure to remain Chief Minister, and Vasundhara Raje, 70, who was denied the BJP’s nod for the Chief Minister’s position.

As Rajasthan awaits the verdict of its voters, the political landscape of the state hangs in the balance.

To stay updated on the Rajasthan assembly election results, please visit: nenow.in