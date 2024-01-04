Guwahati: The Indian Railways (IR) has taken a major step towards tightening the timelines taken for replies given to right-to-information (RTI) queries.

This move apparently comes after a controversy erupted over the disclosure of the cost of selfie booths featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s images.

This incident also sparked speculation over the reasons for the subsequent transfer of an official who handled the RTI response.

The Central Railways said in an RTI response that a permanent selfie booth with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image costs Rs. 6.25 lakh while each temporary selfie booth costs Rs. 1.25 lakh.

Railways in an advisory dated December 28, 2023, sent to General Managers of all Zonal Railways, the Railway Board said it had been observed of late that the “quality of replies to RTI applications handled by Zonal Railways and other field units had deteriorated”.

“Timelines for disposal of RTI applications were surpassed in many cases resulting in a large number of appeals filed before the First Appellate Authority or the Central Information Commission, not only increasing the quantum of work but bringing disrepute to the organisation,” it said.

To address the issue, it had been decided that timelines for disposal prescribed in the Act should be adhered to without fail.

To maintain the quality, replies to all RTI applications would henceforth be approved respectively at the level of the General Manager (GM) in Zonal Railways and Divisional Railway Managers (DRMs) in the Divisions.

“Similarly, replies to first appeals received under the RTI Act need to be shown to the GM and DRM concerned,” the advisory said.

The Railways had nominated a Public Information Officer and Chief Public Information Officer under provisions of the RTI Act, 2005, to provide information sought by petitioners. General Managers or Divisional Railway Managers have no role as an appellate or competent authority as per the Act, sources in the Southern Railway said.