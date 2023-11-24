A court in Qatar has accepted the appeal by India against the death penalty to eight former Indian Navy personnel.

Notably, as many as eight former Indian Navy personnel were handed death sentence last month in an alleged case of espionage in Qatar.

According to reports, the Qatari court will hear the appeal by India against the death sentence to the Navy veteran after examining the plea.

According to reports, the eight men were arrested in August 2022 by Qatar’s intelligence agency for allegedly spying.

The arrested Indian Navy veterans are: Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht and Sailor Ragesh Gopakumar.

India had described the death sentence ruling as ‘deeply’ shocking and vowed to explore all legal options in the case.