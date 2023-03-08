Punjab & Sind Bank Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for Officer vacancies

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Punjab & Sind Bank.

Punjab & Sind Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) on contract basis.

Name of post : Chief Digital Officer (CDO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Engineering Graduate in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / MCA from a reputed Govt. recognized Institute / University in India. Minimum 15 years of work experience.

Name of post : Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate and full time two years MBA / PGDBA / PGDBM with specialization in Marketing. Minimum 10 years of work experience.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://punjabandsindbank.co.in/ from March 8, 2023 to March 20, 2023

Application Fees : Rs. 1180/- + Transaction charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

