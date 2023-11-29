Guwahati: In one of the most horrific and shameful incidents, a school principal from Jind in Haryana who is facing charges of sexually harassing 142 school students, has been sacked by the Haryana government.

The principal Kartar Singh, of the Government Senior Secondary School for Girls in Jind district, was dismissed from service by the Haryana government on Tuesday.

There was an inquiry that was ordered against the principal. According to the inquiry report, headed by Uchana subdivisional magistrate Gulzar Malik, they found the principal prima facie guilty of sexual harassment.

Immediately, the chief minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the dismissal of 56-year-old Singh from government service.

His dismissal orders are being issued under Article 311 (2)(b) of the Constitution, which empowers the competent authority to dismiss, remove or reduce in-rank persons employed in civil capacities under the Union or state government without conducting a departmental inquiry.

Here it should be noted that the inquiry panel interacted with 390 students.

As many as 142 female students testified against Singh in front of the committee headed by the Uchana magistrate, said Jind deputy commissioner Mohammad Imran Raza.

Earlier, the police had arrested Singh on November 4; he is presently in Jind jail on judicial remand.

On August 31, 15 female students wrote a five-page letter addressed to the President of India, the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India, the Haryana governor, and the state education minister.