Mumbai: Piramal Foundation today commemorated ‘Foundation Day’ to mark the completion of 15 years of its establishment. It has dedicated the last 15 years to spearheading innovations in education, health, water & the social sector ecosystem.

Driven by the spirit of Sewa Bhaav, it has implemented initiatives to reach the most underserved people across India and has impacted 113 million lives.

The Foundation announced its re-imagined portfolio of 6 Big Bets employing a Project to Platform Approach to take innovations to scale and a Partnerships Approach to enhance capacity for systemic transformation. Through this, the Big Bets aim to solve the most intractable problems that are roadblocks to India achieving her potential.

The 6 Big Bets through which Piramal Foundation aims to accelerate change in India:

Anamaya, The Tribal Health Collaborative aims to end preventable deaths in tribal communities by enabling over 100 mn tribal people with the lowest Human Development Index bridge access to health by strengthening communities and public delivery systems alike. Partnerships include the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, National TB Elimination Program, USAID, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Centre for Policy Research and Ekjut Foundation. Aspirational Districts Collaborative aims to uplift the lives of 100 million people living in abject poverty in 112 Aspirational Districts by 2030 through hyperlocal collaboration and last mile convergence. Key Partners are NITI Aayog, District Governments of 112 Aspirational Districts, Edelgive Foundation, Tata Communications Limited and Deloitte. Digital Bharat Collaborative aims to transform the healthcare system by building a Robust Digital Public Health Delivery Platform. National Aids Control Organisation, 5 State Governments, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, CISCO, Genpact, Wipro are key partners. Piramal University builds future-ready and ‘Sewa-Bhaav’ oriented public system leaders who drive innovation and learning. It also strengthens institutional processes, practices & governance averting delays, inaccuracies and wasteful expenditure of government time. Strategic partnerships are with 7 State governments, Harvard University, Emory University, Boston Consulting Group, UNICEF, Google, Genpact, Porticus, Sofina and Children’s Investment Fund Foundation. The Piramal Academy of Sewa leverages the power of youth and builds future leaders engaged in nation-building through a full-time immersive, experiential fellowship with self-transformation at the core. Partnerships have been forged with leading academic institutions across the country, Edelgive Foundation, Children’s Investment Fund Foundation and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Piramal Centre for Children with Special Needs addresses wide structural gaps and absence of adequate, quality care for children with special needs by building a lighthouse of excellence with state-of-the-art design and amenities, world class curriculum, specialised applications and tools to accelerate learning, skill building for employability for persons with disabilities. Collaborations have been forged with experts on PwDs (persons with disabilities) Curriculum development, and government.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group said, “My congratulations to the team at Piramal Foundation on the occasion of Foundation Day. The journey thus far has been enriching as well as inspiring. Our efforts to touch the lives of the most underserved Indian citizens are guided by our spirit of Sewa Bhaav. We believe in Doing Well and Doing Good, which essentially means that our success is intrinsically connected to society also doing well. The real transformation of Bharat will happen when we are able to reach millions of Indians and include them as a part of India’s growth journey. We remain committed to our goal of ‘leaving no one behind and are confident that this will be achieved through greater collaboration between Government, civil society and NGO partners.”

About Piramal Foundation:

Piramal Foundation is a Section 8 company, with a vision to transform Health, Education, Water and social sector ecosystems through partnerships, high-impact solutions and thought leadership. Aligned to the Sustainable Development Goals, it partners with Central Government and State Governments, international and national organisations and academia to help improve the delivery of government services in line with its values of “Doing well and Doing good”.

By focusing on the most marginalized groups within India, strengthening State’s ability to deploy impactful initiatives, and engaging youth in nation-building efforts, it has touched the lives of 100+ million Indians in the last 15 years.