NEW DELHI: Over six crore Tiranga selfies were uploaded by the people in India on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

This was informed by the union ministry of culture on Tuesday.

“More than 6 crore Tiranga selfies uploaded on the Har Ghar Tiranga website under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign,” informed union ministry of culture.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign generated business worth Rs 500 crore with over 30 crore flags sold.

This was stated by the traders’ body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched to mark India’s 75 years of Independence and to encourage people to hoist or display the national flag in their homes.

The campaign was part of the government’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative was launched in March 2021 to commemorate 75 years of India’s Independence.

In a joint statement, BC Bhartia National President, CAIT and Praveen Khandelwal, Secretary General, CAIT, said that “Har Ghar Tiranga” movement has depicted the capacity and capability of Indian entrepreneurs who manufactured more than 30 crore flags in a record time of about 20 days, catering to the unprecedented demand of Tiranga among the people.