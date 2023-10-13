NEW DELHI: Over 200 Indians, including students, have been evacuated from war-hit Israel.

The first batch of over 200 Indian citizens, including students, arrived in Delhi on the morning of October 13.

The evacuated Indians were brought from Israel aboard a chartered flight.

The evacuation of the Indian citizens from Israel is part of the Indian government “Operation Ajay”.

A total of 212 Indians arrived in Delhi on October 13 from Israel.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar welcomed the Indians, who arrived in Delhi.

The Israel-Hamas war has claimed over 2800 lives of both Israelis and Palestinians thus far.