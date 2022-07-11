Kolkata: One of India’s oldest captive Royal Bengal Tiger living in West Bengal died at his shelter in Jaldapara forest of Alipurduar district.

The captive tiger’s death was confirmed by the officials said on Monday.

The tiger known by his name, Raja marked his 25th birthday on August 23, 2021, which was the day he got a new lease of life in 2008 after surviving a crocodile attack.

Also Read: Assam: Man arrested for killing son in Guwahati

Reports say that Raja had no symptoms of any serious illness in the recent times and the cause of death was said to be old-age-related problems, which may surface all of a sudden.

Raja died on Sunday at the age 25 years and 10 months and is the oldest of all the known Royal Bengal Tiger in the state.

However, there were official confirmation if he was the oldest Royal Bengal Tiger in the entire country as well. Some forest officials say that this can be possible that he might have been the oldest in the country as big cats like the tigers usually don live beyond the age of 20.

Also Read: Assam floods: Situation improving, 12 districts still affected

Raja had been living in the South Khayerbari Tiger Rescue Centre since 2008.

He walked on a prosthetic limb as he lost his original limb in the crocodile attack back in 2008.

He was attacked while he was swimming across a creek in the Sunderbans,