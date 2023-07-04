NMDC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 42 vacancies

Applications are invited for 42 vacant positions in NMDC Limited.

NMDC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive Trainees in various disciplines through GATE-2022

Name of post : Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 42

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 4

Electrical : 13

Materials Management : 12

Mechanical : 13

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology in relevant disciplines. All qualifications must be from UGC recognized Indian University/UGC recognized Indian Deemed University or AICTE approved courses from Autonomous Indian Institutions/concerned Statutory Council (wherever applicable). Candidates having 05 years B.E/B Tech + ME/M Tech integrated dual degree in Engineering in relevant disciplines shall also be considered.

Selection Procedure : Eligible candidates must have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE –2022).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nmdc.co.in/ up to 11.59 PM on 18.07.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

