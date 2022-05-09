The national investigation agency (NIA) has detained several close associates of Pakistan-based underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The close associates of gangster Dawood Ibrahim were detained following raids at different locations in Mumbai.

As many as four close associates of Dawood Ibrahim were detained or taken into custody by the NIA on Monday.

Those detained include: Salim Fruit, Kayyum, Suhail Khandwani and Sameer Angora.

NIA detained Salim Fruit following a raid at his residence in Mumbai and seized many incriminating documents.

Kayyum was detained from Mahim area in Mumbai by the NIA.

Another associate of Dawood Ibrahim – Suhail Khandwani, managing trustee of Mahim Dargah & Haji Ali Dargah, was taken into custody by the NIA.

Sameer Angora was detained by the NIA from Delite Apartments in Bandra.

Meanwhile, till the filing of this report, NIA raids at different locations of Mumbai are still underway.

The raids are being conducted by the NIA against associates of Pakistan-based underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and a few hawala operators.

Raids are being conducted at locations such as Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places in Mumbai, the NIA informed.

NIA raids are also underway in Bandra, Kurla and Mahim areas of Mumbai.

“Several Hawala operators and drug peddlers were associated with Dawood and NIA had registered a case in this regard in February,” the NIA further said.

Dawood Ibrahim was designated as a global terrorist in 2003 by India and the United States for his alleged role in the 1993 Bombay bombings.