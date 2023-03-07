NEEPCO Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Junior Engineer vacancy

Applications are invited for various technical positions in North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO)

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates who are registered under Duliajan Employment Exchange possessing Assam state domicile for five vacant posts of Junior Engineers.

Name of post : Junior Engineer (Electrical / Mechanical)

No. of posts : 5

Pay Scale : Rs. 29,300-3%-1,19,700/- (IDA)

Qualification : HSLC or equivalent with 3 (three) years Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering from a recognized Institute/ University.

Age Limit : Maximum age limit is 30 years as on 01-01-2023. Relaxation in upper age limit will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can send Application forms along with testimonials and documents through ordinary post to Post Box No. 89 at GPO, Shillong-793001.

Last date of receipt of hard copies of application forms along with testimonials and documents through ordinary post is March 20, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

