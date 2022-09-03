Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said that they have arrested a man with a consignment of 210 kilograms of suspected ganja having a value of Rs 4 crore.

The man was arrested from the Khopoli area in Raigad district.

The NCB as per reports had inputs about an inter-state drug trafficking gang.

Based on the input, the NCB laid a trap and arrested the manat Khopoli on Mumbai-Pune Highway.

The ganja was allegedly being taken for sale in Mumbai and other areas adjoining.

In total, 98 packets were seized which were sourced from Pune.

However, the NCB said that the main source of the consignment may be the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

However, some of the packets were for Pune and some for areas like Govandi and Mankhurd, the NCB added.

The NCB also stated that the accused has had records of peddling in the past as well.