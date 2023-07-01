National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on July 1 every year to honour the medical genius, educationist and politician Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Dr. Roy was coincidentally was born and breathed his last on the same date i.e. on July 1.

History

Dr. Roy, who served as the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 1948 to 1962, exhibited immense dedication to his life as a doctor and treated his patients at a nominal fee.

He taught in several medical colleges and served as the first president of Cardiological Society of India from 1948 to 1950.

Significance

National Doctor’s Day is a wonderful occasion to honour the medical practitioners who have served you and ensured that you recovered well from your sickness.

Doctor is a noble profession which requires a person to forego thoughts of his/her own well-being and serve the people of society irrespective of the type of the disease they are suffering from.

Also Read : Top 10 child friendly places to visit in Northeast this summer vacation with kids

Wishes to send to the doctors in your lives

To express gratitude to the doctors you know, you can send them these wishes to make them happy amidst their hectic duties-

1. Dear Doctor, you are the only one who always ensures that I recover well from every sort of sickness. Thank you for being the savior in our lives. Happy Doctor’s Day!

2. My Dearest Doctor, whenever I feel sick, I just need to call you and your advice can make me heal in a very short time. A few words wouldn’t suffice to describe what you mean to me. Happy Doctor’s Day!

Also Read : 10 mythological fiction books to read in the later half of 2023

3. Hey Doctor, I can’t forget how tenderly you treated me without thinking about your own health or the safety of your family when I was suffering from that dreadful contagious disease. I am forever grateful for your presence in my life. Happy Doctor’s Day!

4. Dear Doctor, you are not only the healer of our lives but also a member of our family whose presence and value always matters a lot. Happy Doctor’s Day!

5. My Dearest Doctor, you are our idol and motivator too besides being a full-time healer. Your advices have always ensured that we live a good life. Happy Doctor’s Day!