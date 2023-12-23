Guwahati: Motivational speaker and social media influencer, Vivek Bindra, has been accused of domestic violence against his wife.

A case has been registered against him by his brother-in-law in Noida’s Sector 126, police said.

According to the Noida police, the complaint was filed by Vaibhav Kwatra, the brother of Bindra’s wife, Yanika, who claimed that the incident took place in the Supernova West Residency in Noida’s Sector 94, where the couple resides.

In the police complaint, Vaibhav Kwatra said, “Sir, my sister was married to Vivek Bindra on November 6, 2023, at Lalit Managar Hotel, who lives in Supernova West Residency. On December 7, 2023, he was arguing with his mother Prabha. When my sister Yanika intervened in the matter, Vivek locked her in the room… he abused and beat her… there are wounds all over her body.”

Yanika’s brother further said, “…she is unable to hear anything and is also feeling dizzy due to a head wound. She is being treated at Kailash Deepak Hospital in Kadakadduma, Delhi. Her phone was also broken.”

“Therefore, I request you to please take the strictest action against my brother-in-law Vivek Bindra, son of Kulwant Rai Bindra,” Kwatra mentioned in his complaint.

Bindra is the CEO of Bada Business Private Limited (BBPL) and followed by millions on YouTube and Instagram, is also at the centre of an alleged scam, as per another high-profile Indian motivational speaker and YouTuber Sandeep Maheshwari.

Maheshwari released a video on his YouTube channel titled “Big Scam Expose” in which he presented testimonials from students who claimed to have been deceived by Bindra’s company.

However, Bindra has denied all allegations.