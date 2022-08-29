Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre did not fulfill any of the promises made by it.

The BJP’s agenda is to keep smaller parties away from power, Pawar told reporters in Thane.

“The Union government made several promises since the 2014 general elections, but it never fulfilled a single promise. The prime minister had promised house to every person in the country, but the government failed to fulfill it,” Pawar said.

He further alleged that BJP uses probe agencies to come to power in states.

In June this year, Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators rebelled against the party leadership, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress.

Shinde became the CM on June 30 with the BJP’s support.