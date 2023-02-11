Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 119 vacancies

Applications are invited for 119 vacant positions under Ministry of Defence.
College of Military Engineering (CME) Pune, an institution under Ministry of Defence, is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 119 Group ‘C’ posts through direct recruitment.
Name of post : Accountant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
(a) A Degree in Commerce from a recognized University / equivalent qualification.
(b) One year experience in accounts work in Govt / Semi-Govt or Commercial Organization of
repute
Name of post : Instrument Mechanic
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
(a) Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University.
(b) Certificate of Craftsmanship in the trade of Mechanic (Instrument) from an ITI of Central Government or equivalent.
(c) Three year experience in the trade.
Name of post : Senior Mechanic
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
(a) Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board.
(b) Certificate in craftsmanship in the trade of Mechanic (IC Engine) or Mechanic (Motor) or Fitter from ITI Central Government or equivalent.
(c) Three year practical experience in the trade.
Name of post : Machine Minder Litho (Offset)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
(a) Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board
(b) Should Know: – Printing in colour with correct registration, setting of inking rollers, dampers,
and pressures; making chemical for Litho Offset printing; to Operate Litho / Offset Machines.
(c) One year experience in the trade.
Name of post : Laboratory Assistant
No. of posts : 3
Qualification : BSc / 12th standard with Science
Name of post : Lower Division Clerk (LDC)
No. of posts : 14
Qualification :
(a) 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board / University.
(b) Typing in Computer @ speed of 35 w.p.m in English or Hindi Typing @ 30 w.p.m on Computer (35 words per minute and 30 words per minute corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 Key depressions for each word).
Name of post : Storekeeper
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
(a) 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board / University.
(b) One year experience in handling stores and keeping Accounts in a store or a concern of Central or State Govt, autonomous / statutory organization, PSUs or University or in any Private Organization listed on the stock exchange(s) of India.
Name of post : Civilian Motor Driver
No. of posts : 3
Qualification :
(a) Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University.
(b) Should possess valid civil driving license for all types of vehicles from State Govt.
(c) Two years experience in driving vehicle
Name of post : Library Clerk
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
(a) 12th std pass from recognized Board /University or its equivalent.
(b) One year experience in a Public / Government Library
Name of post : Sand Modeller
No. of posts : 4
Qualification :
Essential.
(a) Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University.
(b) One year experience in similar work.
Name of post : Cook
No. of posts : 3
Qualification :
(a) Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University.
(b) Minimum experience of one year in cooking in reputed hotel or Mess
Name of post : Fitter General Mechanic (Skilled)
No. of posts : 6
Qualification :
(a) Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University.
(b) Certificate of Craftsmanship in the trade of Fitter from ITI of central Govt or equivalent.
(c) One year experience in the trade
Name of post : Moulder
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University and one year
experience in the trade
Name of post : Carpenter
No. of posts : 5
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University and one year
experience in the trade
Name of post : Electrician
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University. ITI certificate in the trade of Electrician and one year experience in the trade.
Name of post : Machinist Wood Working
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University and one year
experience in the trade
Name of post : Blacksmith
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University. ITI certificate in the trade of Blackmsith and one year experience in the trade.
Name of post : Painter
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University and one year
experience in the trade
Name of post : Engine Artificer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University and one year
experience in the trade
Name of post : Storeman Technical
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University and should have experience in similar work for one year
Name of post : Laboratory Attendant
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University and one year
experience in Laboratory
Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
No. of posts : 49
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University or ITI Pass.
Name of post : Lascar
No. of posts : 13
Qualification : Matriculation or equivalent pass from recognized Board / University
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://cmepune.edu.in/ up to 12 PM of March 4, 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here