NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said in Jaipur that her party might extend support to the Samajwadi Party in UP after the poll results.



“In the Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections, the public must have given a lot of thought before voting. Hope people have made the right decision,” Priyanka said.



However, she added that the decision to extend support to the SP will be taken based on the emerging situation. “Let the results of the election come first. Only then can something be said.”



Will Congress bring new MLAs to Rajasthan to stop poaching? To this, Priyanka Gandhi said, “It is a question of the future. The conditions will get clear only after the results are out.”



Priyanka Gandhi, accompanied with senior leader Rajeev Shukla, reached Sanganer airport on Monday afternoon. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasara, Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma also reached the airport to receive Priyanka. From here Priyanka proceeded to the Chief Minister’s residence.



According to sources, Priyanka Gandhi is in Jaipur to discuss the issue of poaching of MLAs of the five states which went to the polls.

Priyanka Gandhi will participate in a private event related to an NGO in a hotel in Jaipur and shall return to Lucknow on Tuesday morning at 8.30 a.m.



On International Women’s Day, on March 8, Priyanka Gandhi will take out a women’s march in Lucknow.

Apart from women leaders of the Congress, many film personalities will also participate in this march.