Jalna : In a horrific incident, a man allegedly killed his toddler daughter after an argument with his wife in Maharashtra’s Jalna.

The 30-year-old farm labourer reportedly threw his daughter into a farm pond after the argument with his wife.

They were living in the Nidhina village in Jalna.

The accused was identified as Jagannath Dhakne. He was arrested after an investigation by the police.

Dhakne and wife were residents of the Aurangabad district and they came to Jalna to work at a farm.

The police said that Dhakne and his wife had a heated argument on Wednesday morning following which he took their daughter and threw her into the pond without his wife’s knowledge.

The police further said after a while when the mother found that the toddler was missing, she started to search everywhere for her.

The accused had also joined the search and later, Dhakne’s wife approached the police.

The filed a kidnapping case and immediately the police launched a probe.

The police during the probe questioned Dhakne but his statements were not consistent and hence, on further grilling, he confessed to his crime.

He was immediately arrested and charged of murder.