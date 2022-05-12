New Delhi: Telangana police has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a Tribal woman, beating her to death, and raping the dead body later.

The bizarre incident took place in Choutuppal town, located 50 km away from Hyderabad.

According to reports, the accused, a construction supervisor, had been stalking the 24-year-old woman, who lived with her husband in a godown near his house.

On Monday evening, the accused spotted the woman alone and attempted to sexually assault her, said a police official.

The woman apparently resisted but he dragged her to a haystack in the nearby fields and raped her, he said.

When the woman tried to raise the alarm and run away from the spot, the accused attacked her with a log on her face and head.

“When she fell unconscious, he raped her again, before fleeing the spot. He also took away her gold mangalsutra and silver anklets from her body,” the official said.

Police said the woman and her husband migrated from a tribal hamlet of Nagarkurnool district migrated to Choutuppal in search of livelihood a few months ago.