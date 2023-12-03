Guwahati: The outcome of the Madhya Pradesh assembly election will be known today, as the counting of votes is set to commence at 8 am.

The state, which witnessed a voter turnout of 77.15% on November 17, saw a marginal increase in participation compared to the 2018 elections, where the turnout was 75.63%.

Most exit polls predict a close race in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh assembly, with a slight edge for the Congress. However, pollsters like Axis My India and Today’s Chanakya foresee a resounding victory for the incumbent BJP.

Sunday’s poll results will determine the political fate of Madhya Pradesh’s longest-serving Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, his Congress challenger, Kamal Nath, and several other senior leaders from both parties.

