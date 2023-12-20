Guwahati: The Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued a circular to the suspended Members of Parliament (MPs), barring them from entering the Parliament Chamber, lobby and galleries.

For the first time in the history of India, a total of 141 MPs were suspended — 95 from Lok Sabha and 46 from Rajya Sabha — for ‘unruly behaviour’ as they demanded a discussion on the Parliament Security Breach that occurred on December 13, 2023.

This drastic step was taken in response to the Opposition holding protests and raising slogans for the Parliament Security Breach.

The circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat reads, “As a result, the following consequences arise from their suspension and remain in force during the period of suspension: they cannot enter chambers, Lobby and galleries. They stand suspended from sittings of Parliamentary Committees of which they may be a member, No item is put down in the List of Business in their name.”

It further says, “No notice tabled by them is acceptable during the period of their suspension. They cannot vote at elections to committees held during the period of their suspension. They are not entitled to the daily allowance for the period of suspension if suspended from the service of the House for the remainder of the session, as their stay at the place of duty cannot be regarded as a residence on duty under section 2(d) of Salary. Allowances and Pensions of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, as amended from time to time.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said a nationwide protest will be held on December 22 against the suspension of 141 MPs

“We have taken several decisions, one is on the suspended MPs. We will fight against this; this is wrong…We have united to fight against this. We have decided to hold an all-India protest against the suspension of MPs on December 22,” Kharge said on Tuesday.