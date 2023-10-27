Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja is celebrated with full fervor in the eastern part of India to worship the Hindu Goddess of Wealth Maa Lakshmi.

Besides worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on the day of Diwali, many devotees also offer her prayers on the full moon day of the month of Ashwin as per the Hindu calendar.

It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi descends on the day of Kojagiri Purnima or Sharad Purnima to watch her devotees and bless them all with abundance.

This year, Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja is going to be performed on October 28, 2023.

Many devotees perform Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja by inviting priests over to their houses along with elaborate arrangements in a corner of the house for worshipping the Goddess of Wealth.

Prior to participating in worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, devotees observe fast till the puja gets over, clean the house thoroughly and paint sacred symbols in the corners of their houses known as Alpana.

The colour mixture of Alpana is made by combining rice flour with water.

To worship Goddess Lakshmi, many devotees also chant hymns in Her praise along with offerings of flowers, diyas or lamps, incense sticks and varieties of food items ranging from Khichdi, sabzi, kheer, fruits and sweets.

Here are some wishes which you can send to your loved ones on the occasion of Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2023-

1. May Maa Lakshmi bless you and your family with loads of happiness and abundance forever.

2. Let the Goddess of Wealth light up your homes and offices with the bright rays of prosperity.

3. On this auspicious day, may Goddess Lakshmi shower heaps of blessings upon you!

4. May the Goddess of Wealth forever brightens up your lives with heaps of riches!

5. May Maa Lakshmi shower Her blessings upon you and your family. Happy Lakshmi Puja!