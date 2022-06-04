Bengaluru: A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Karnataka’s Mylasandra for murdering his mother as she did not buy her a mobile phone.

The person has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Lucas Layout in Mylasandra.

The police said that on June 1, he allegedly strangled his mother identified as Fathima Mary.

The 50-year-old woman was killed as she could not buy Deepak a new mobile phone.

Also Read: South Assam, Mizoram and Tripura to suffer acute food shortages if FCI’s sluggishness continues

The incident came to light after his sister had lodged a complaint with the police stating that their mother was missing.

Based on the report, the police interrogated everyone in the family and during this, Deepak told the police that he killed his mother.

Before this, Deepak had told his father that she had collapsed on the roadside.

Also Read: Assam: New dragonfly species discovered in Tezpur, named after 2 Northeast women

The police further revealed that on the day of the incident, Deepak had asked her for a mobile phone and as she claimed to have no money for it, they ended up in a heated argument.

Following this, he strangled her with the saree she was wearing.

After she fell to the ground, he took Rs 700 from her and fled from the spot.

Her dead body was found near the fields where she used to gather vegetables and other sellable items.