ITBP Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 458 vacancies

Applications are invited for 458 vacant positions in Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP).

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 458 vacant positions of Constable (Driver).

Name of post : Constable (Driver)

No. of posts : 458

Pay : (Level-3 in the Pay Matrix) Rs. 21700–69100 (as per 7th CPC).

Qualification :

i) Matriculation or 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institution or equivalent

ii) Must possess valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License

Age Limit : Between 21 to 27 years.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in/ up to 11:59 PM of 26th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here