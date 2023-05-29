ISRO Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 303 vacancies

Applications are invited for 303 vacant positions in Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 303 vacant positions of Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’.
Name of post : Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’
No. of posts : 303
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Electronics : 92
- Mechanical : 163
- Computer Science : 48
Qualification : BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in any relevant branch of Engineering with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks or CGPA 6.84/10.
Pay Scale : Level 10 of Pay Matrix
Age Limit : 28 years as on 14.06.2023. Serving Central Govt. employees, Ex-Servicemen, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities, are eligible for age relaxation as per Govt. of India orders.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.isro.gov.in/
Last date for submission of applications is 14th June 2023
Application Fees : The Application Fee is Rs. 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Fifty only) for each application. Those candidates desirous to apply for multiple post have to separately remit application fee of Rs.250/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here