Guwahati: Over 500 Indian scientists and academics have issued a statement expressing their concern about the censorship of the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question.”

They argued that this move violates the rights of Indians to access and discuss important information about their society and government.

The statement also criticized university administrators for attempting to prevent the screening of the documentary, which it says is a violation of academic freedom.

The statement noted that the documentary does not contain any new information and that similar conclusions have already been reached by various scholars, filmmakers, and human rights activists over the past 20 years. The signatories emphasized that the questions raised in the documentary are important, as accountability is crucial to prevent a repeat of similar events and to reverse the communal polarization that threatens the country.

The signatories also clarified that their criticism of censorship in India should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the BBC or the British establishment.

They encouraged viewers to supplement their information with substantial and reliable material produced by Indian scholars and activists.

The statement comes after the Indian government removed the documentary from social media under the pretext of “undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India.”