London: A 28-year-old Indian-origin has been sentenced to two years and eight months imprisonment by a UK court for seven counts of stalking after he had pleaded guilty to stalking offences.

The seven counts of stalking were about aggravated offences against 121 victims.

The person has been identified as Vishaal Vijapura.

He was sentenced at Croydon Crown Court in south London on Tuesday.

He also received a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for a term of five years. The order imposes restrictions on his activities under a court order.

He was found guilty of seven counts of stalking which involved fear of violence through the internet.

Some of the victims who he had stalked reported were too scared to venture out alone after the threats.

As per reports, the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the charges against Vijapura to illustrate his overarching stalking behaviour towards 121 known victims.

Vijapura as per the police had published online containing victims’ personal details, as well as a short essay attempting to justify raping the women and more victims came to light during the police investigation in January 2021.

Along with these, he committed several other cyber offences using images and details of the victims.