GUWAHATI: India is likely to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases by the middle of the month January next year.

The next 40 days will be crucial, the union health ministry said.

“Previously, it has been noticed that a new wave of Covid-19 hits India around 30-35 days after it hits East Asia…. This has been a trend,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying on Wednesday.

According to the health ministry officials, the severity of the infection this time is less and even if there is a wave, fatalities and hospitalisation will be very low.

Notably, over the past two days, as many as 39 people were tested positive for COVID-19.

Amid a surge in Covid cases in some countries, including China and South Korea, the government has issued an alert and asked the states and Union territories to prepare for any eventuality.

The latest spike in cases is being driven by Omicron sub-variant BF.7.