IIMC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Teaching Associate vacancy

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Academic-cum-Teaching Associate in the Digital Media Deptt. on Contract Basis.

Name of post : Academic-cum-Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Master’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication or any discipline of Social Science with good command over English and Hindi languages with 55% marks in aggregate.

OR

Graduate in any subject 55% marks along with Post Graduate Diploma in Media or Journalism with good command over English & Hindi.

AND

ii) Candidates should have broad specialization in the field of Digital Media/ New Media/ Convergence Journalism/Social Media.

Desirable Experience :

i) Minimum 3 years’ experience in teaching Social Media/ Digital Marketing/ Data Journalism.

ii) Knowledge of Web Designing and Graphic Designing.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on

email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 20th April, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here