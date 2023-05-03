IIMC Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Associate vacancy

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) New Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate-Grade II, English in the Publications Department on contract basis.

Name of post : Associate Grade-II, English (Publications Department)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Master’s Degree in Journalism & Mass Communication on any discipline of Science, Social Science with good command over English with 50% marks in aggregate.

Experience : Minimum 7 years experience of Editing in a reputed government/ private publishing house having working knowledge of all the editorial and publishing processes. Knowledge of typography, graphic design and printing process.

Age : Not more than 55 years (as on date of advertisement).

Remuneration : Rs. 45,000/- per month (consolidated)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 15th May, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here