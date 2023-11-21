Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIMC.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Associate (Admn. & Accounts) in Dhenkanal Campus.

Name of post : Associate (Admn. & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

i) Graduate from a recognized University, having proficiency in use of Computers.

ii) Candidate should have at least 5 years experience of handling administrative work.

Desirable Experience :

He should be retired officer of Govt. of India/State Govt./ Autonomous Body from the post of Under Secretary/ Deputy Secretary/ Director.

Job Roles :

The selected candidate will be required to assist the RD, Dhenkanal in handling all administrative & financial issues of the Campus and also such other issues as may be assigned to him by the Regional Director.

Remuneration :

Rs. 45,000/- per month (consolidated). Pay of the selected candidate will be regulated as per relevant instructions of the Govt. of India.

Age : Not exceeding 63 years (as on the last date of advertisement)

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 3rd December, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here