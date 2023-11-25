Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions in IIMC.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Associate Grade III in IIS Dept. Inaugurated on August 17, 1965, by the then Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Smt. Indira Gandhi, the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) started with a small staff, including two consultants from UNESCO. In 1969, a major international training programme, the Post-graduate Diploma Course in Journalism for Developing Countries, for middle level working journalists from Afro-Asian countries, was started. A number of specialised short courses of one week to three months’ duration were added subsequently by the Institute to meet the training needs of communication professionals working in various media/publicity outfits of the central/state governments and public sector organisations. Over the years, IIMC has expanded and now offers regular Post-graduate Diploma Courses.

Name of post : Associate Grade III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with 55% marks with good command over English and Hindi language.

Also Read : 5 unique traditional looks of Isha Malviya

Desirable Qualification : A Degree in Commerce or Business Studies with basic knowledge of Accounting.

Experience : Minimum 2 years’ experience in any Govt. Offices/ Training Institute.

Age : Not more than 45 years (as on date of advertisement).

Also Read : 10 interesting facts to know about Guru Tegh Bahadur

Remuneration : Rs. 30,000/- per month. (consolidated)

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their CV in the enclosed proforma on email id iimcrecruitmentcell@gmail.com by 5:00 pm of 4th December, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





