IIM Bodh Gaya Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 55 vacancies

Applications are invited for 55 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya.

Name of post : Professor / Associate Professor / Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 45

Eligibility Criteria : The qualification, experience etc. shall be governed by the Ministry of Education guidelines.

Name of post : Chief Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Post-graduate degree in any discipline with at least Second Class (55% marks) with a postgraduate diploma in management from a reputed University/ Institute OR Post-graduate degree in Law/Management (MBA) from a reputed University/Institute OR Engineering graduates with a degree/diploma in management. At least 15 years of post-qualification experience in heading administration of a government department or reputed Management Education Institute/University/ College/Commercial organization of national/international repute

Name of post : Administrative Officer – Public Relations

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Post-Graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with at least second class (55% marks) OR Post-Graduate degree in Public Relations or Journalism or Mass Communication (10+2+3+2) from a reputed University / Institute. Post-qualification experience of at least 8 years in General Administration, public relations, journalism, mass communication, media management and relations (online, broadcast and print), background in researching, writing and editing publications

Name of post : Finance & Accounts Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Chartered Accountant/ Cost Accountant OR M.Com. preferably with S.A.S or equivalent, with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record. Proficiency in computer operations like Excel, Data Management, MS Windows & MS Office is a must. Minimum 8 years of experience post-qualification as Accounts Executive in industry/Govt./Public Sector undertaking, having knowledge of Government financial, accounting, taxation & audit rules and procedures

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer – Placement

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/Post-Graduate degree (10+2+3+2) preferably MBA with at least 55% marks from a reputed & recognized University or Institute. Post-qualification relevant experience of at least 8 years for Graduates and 5 years for Post Graduates

Name of post : Security Officer

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate/Post-graduate degree in any discipline (10+2+3+2) with minimum 55% Marks. Minimum 15 years of experience for Graduate/10 years for Post-Graduate in Armed forces/Para Military Forces at a level of Junior Commissioned Officer in the Army/Navy/Air Force/ Paramilitary forces.

Name of post : Assistant Administrative Officer (Administration & Hindi Language)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Good academic record with Master’s degree in Hindi, of at least 55% marks or its equivalent grade. Degree course with English/Hindi as compulsory/elective subject or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory/elective subject. Minimum 5 years of experience in translation from English to Hindi and vice-versa.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3) in Commerce with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record and 5 years post-qualification relevant experience. or Master’s degree in commerce (10+2+3+2) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record and 3 years of post-qualification relevant experience

Name of post : Senior Library & Information Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Bachelor’s Degree (10+2+3) in Library Science with minimum 60% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record and at least 5 years of post-qualification experience in library department of a reputed Institute/University. or Master’s Degree (10+2+3+2) in Library Science with minimum 60% marks or its equivalent grade and consistently good academic record and 3 years of post-qualification experience in the library department of a reputed Institute/ University.

Name of post : Library Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Master’s in library and Information Science (MLIS) or equivalent with 60% marks from reputed institutions and a minimum of 2-year experience in the relevant field.

Name of post : Hotel Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Graduate in any discipline. Minimum 2 years of experience in similar kind of job

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://iimbg.ac.in/ up to March 21, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2