IIFCL Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 26 Assistant Manager vacancies

Applications are invited for 26 vacant managerial positions in India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL).

India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 26 vacant posts of Assistant Managers.

Name of post : Assistant Manager Grade A (Regular)

No. of posts : 26

Qualification : Post-Graduation in any discipline/MBA/PGDM/LLB/ BA+LLB (5 year)/CA/B.Tech/B.E

Experience : 1 year in officer cadre in Financial sector/Banks/ Financial Institutions/ PSUs/ reputed corporates. Preference will be given to candidates having relevant work experience in project finance/ corporate finance/treasury/credit loan accounting/NPA and recovery

Age Limit : A maximum age limit of 30 years as on 28th February, 2023. Minimum age limit is 21 years. Reservations / Relaxations / Concessions would be given to SCs/STs/OBCs(Non Creamy Layer)/Person with Disability (PWD)/Ex-Servicemen candidates as per guidelines issued by Govt. of India from time to time.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.iifcl.in/ from 11th March, 2023 to 2nd April, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

