IGNOU Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 12 vacancies

Applications are invited for 12 vacant non-teaching positions in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Manager and Technical Assistant.

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 8

Essential Qualification :

i) MCA/ B.Tech/B.E (CS/IT)/M.Sc in Computer Science/IT OR BCA/B.Sc.(Multimedia)/B.Voc. (Multimedia)/B.A(Multimedia) from a recognized University with 55%marks.

AND

ii) At least 3 years of experience in Industries/PSU/GOI Projects or Pvt. Sector company of

repute or ODL of a University system

Name of post : Technical Manager

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification :

i) MCA/ B.Tech(CS/IT)/ B.E(CS/IT) / M.Sc (CS/IT) from a recognized University with 55% marks. and

ii) At least 04 years of experience in Industries/PSU/GOI projects of private company of repute in ODL of University system.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website ignou.ac.in from 10.07.2023 to 08.08.2023 till 23:59:59 hrs.

The printed hard copy of the Application form along with self attested copies of testimonials/ certificates etc.. kept in an envelope duly superscripted “Application for the post of Technical Manager/Technical Assistant” separately must reach the office of “The Deputy Registrar (Recruitment Cell) Room No. 13, Block 7, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 on or before 23.08.2023 by 05:00 PM.

Application Fees :

Unreserved/OBC(NCL)/EWS : Rs 1000/-

For SC/ ST/Ex Servicemen/ Women : Rs 600/-

Physically Handicapped : Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here