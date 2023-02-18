IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 600 Assistant Manager vacancies

Applications are invited for 600 vacant managerial positions in IDBI Bank.

IDBI Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 600 vacant positions of Assistant Managers.

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 600

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized university.

Experience : Minimum 2 years of experience in Banking and financial service and Insurance Sector

Age Limit : Minimum :- 21 Years, Maximum :- 30 Years i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than January 02, 1993 and not later than January 01, 2002 (both dates inclusive)

Also Read : 5 highly stylish formal looks of Namita Thapar, the fashion-conscious Shark of Shark Tank India

Selection Procedure : The selection process shall comprise of Online Test (OT), Document Verification (DV), Personal Interview (PI) and Pre Recruitment Medical Test (PRMT).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online through the website https://www.idbibank.in/ up to February 28, 2023

Application Fees :

  • Rs.200/- for SC/ST/PWD candidates (Only Intimation Charges)
  • Rs.1000/- for all other candidates (Application Fees and Intimation Charges)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Paytm’s UPI LITE to allow users to make transactions seamlessly without UPI PIN

Avatar photo

NE NOW NEWS

Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Mail us at: contact@nenow.in