IDBI Bank Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 114 vacancies

Applications are invited for 114 vacant managerial positions in IDBI Bank.

IDBI Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Manager, Assistant General Manager and Deputy General Manager in various disciplines.

Name of post : Manager-Grade B

No. of posts : 75

Specialization wise vacancies :

Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP) : 42

Information Technology & MIS (IT & MIS) : 33

Qualification : BCA/ B Sc (IT) /B Tech / BE / M.Sc (IT)/ MCA/ M Tech/ M.E/ MBA (Finance/ Marketing/ IT/ Digital Banking)/ Graduate in any stream with M.A (Statistics)/M.Sc. Statistics / Data Science

Experience : Minimum 4 years experience in relevant domains

Name of post : Assistant General Manager

No. of posts : 29

Specialization wise vacancies :

Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP) : 7

Information Technology & MIS (IT & MIS) : 22

Qualification : BCA/ B Sc (IT) /B Tech / BE / M.Sc (IT)/ MCA/ M Tech/ M.E/ MBA (Finance/ Marketing/ IT/ Digital Banking)/ Graduate in any stream with M.A (Statistics)/M.Sc. Statistics / Data Science

Experience : Minimum 7 years experience in relevant domains

Name of post : Deputy General Manager

No. of posts : 10

Specialization wise vacancies :

Digital Banking & Emerging Payments (DB&EP) : 2

Information Technology & MIS (IT & MIS) : 8

Qualification : BCA/ B Sc (IT) /B Tech / BE / M.Sc (IT)/ MCA/ M Tech/ M.E/ MBA (Finance/ Marketing/ IT/ Digital Banking)/ Graduate in any stream with M.A (Statistics)/M.Sc. Statistics / Data Science

Experience : Minimum 10 years experience in relevant domains

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling required eligibility criteria may apply on-line through the link given on Bank’s website www.idbibank.in.

Start Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – Online: February 21, 2023

Last Date of Online Registration & Payment of Application Fee/ Intimation Charges – Online : March 03, 2023

Application Fees :

SC/ST : Rs.200/- (Intimation charges only) including GST

General, EWS & OBC : Rs.1000/- (Application fee + Intimation charges), including GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here