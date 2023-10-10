Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientist-C (Bioethics).

Name of post : Scientist-C (Bioethics)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Rs.67,700-2,08,700) (7th CPC Scale) and usual allowances as admissible to ICMR employees for appointment on regular basis

Essential Qualification : Masters from a recognized University in any discipline of biological or life sciences

Essential Experience : 4 Years of experience in Communicable Disease R&D including experience in research for Bioethics in Govt./Public Sector/Private Institutions.

Desirable Qualification : Ph.D. from a recognized University in subject

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 40 years (relaxable in accordance to GoI instructions)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website recruit.icmr.org.in up to 17th November 2023 till 5:30 PM

Application Fees : Application Fee (non-refundable) of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only) is required. SC/ST/Women/PwBD/EWS candidates are exempted from application fee. Application Fee is to be paid by candidates through online link given in the application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



