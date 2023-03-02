The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a panel comprising the Prime Minister, leader of opposition, Chief Justice of India (CJI) for selecting election commissioners.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph was of the opinion said that if the leader of opposition is not there, then leader of single largest opposition party in Lok Sabha will be in committee to appoint the ECs and CEC.

The court added that this new process will continue to hold till a law is passed by Parliament.

As of now, the CEC and ECs are appointed by the President to a tenure of six years, or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.